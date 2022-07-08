Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 55.50 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 55.50 ($0.67). 1,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 51,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56 ($0.68).
The firm has a market cap of £11.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 925.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 55.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 53.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.97.
Orchard Funding Group Company Profile (LON:ORCH)
Featured Articles
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Funding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Funding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.