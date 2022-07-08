Orca Investment Management LLC Sells 90 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Orca Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman comprises about 2.2% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $479.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.66. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $344.89 and a 52-week high of $492.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $462.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.16.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

NOC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.80.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

