Orca Investment Management LLC Buys 76 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 202.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $500,526.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares in the company, valued at $585,396. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $135.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $117.32 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.44.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

