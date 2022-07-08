Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) & TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Critical Analysis

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) and Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.0% of TIM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of Orbsat shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.9% of Orbsat shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

TIM has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbsat has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TIM and Orbsat, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TIM 0 0 3 0 3.00 Orbsat 0 0 0 0 N/A

TIM currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.86%. Given TIM’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe TIM is more favorable than Orbsat.

Profitability

This table compares TIM and Orbsat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TIM 16.66% 9.35% 4.95% Orbsat -83.01% -81.44% -65.84%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TIM and Orbsat’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TIM $3.35 billion 1.84 $547.96 million $1.20 10.59 Orbsat $5.69 million 2.44 -$2.76 million N/A N/A

TIM has higher revenue and earnings than Orbsat.

Summary

TIM beats Orbsat on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TIM (Get Rating)

TIM S.A. operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. The company provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products. It also offers fixed-line ultra-broadband and TIM Live services, as well as WTTx technology through Ultrafibra services and IoT solutions. In addition, the company provides prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services. Further, it offers landline switched telephone services, national long-distance and international long-distance voice services, personal mobile services, and multimedia communication services; sells various mobile handsets and accessories through its dealer network, which includes its own stores, exclusive franchises, and authorized dealers; and offers co-billing services to other telecommunication service providers. The company provides its services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies. As of December 31, 2021, it served a subscriber base of 52.6 million customers; and had approximately 12.8 thousand points of sale, including 158 company owned stores, as well as had approximately 212 thousand points of sales to access prepaid phone services through supermarkets, newsstands, and other small retailers. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. TIM S.A. is a subsidiary of TIM Brasil Serviços e Participações S.A.

About Orbsat (Get Rating)

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

