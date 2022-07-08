Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.04-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.38 billion-$11.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.22 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Societe Generale upgraded Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.26.

ORCL opened at $71.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.56 and a 200 day moving average of $77.66. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 125.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

