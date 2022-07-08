Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 505 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $947,274,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Oracle by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after buying an additional 1,886,260 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $156,466,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 352.3% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,015,380 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $166,732,000 after buying an additional 1,569,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL opened at $71.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $191.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.56 and a 200-day moving average of $77.66. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.26.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.