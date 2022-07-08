Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) is Union Heritage Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Union Heritage Capital LLC trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,410 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 2.8% of Union Heritage Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Union Heritage Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $947,274,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,260 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $156,466,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 352.3% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,015,380 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $166,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lowered Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.26.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $71.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.66. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.