Ontology (ONT) Price Hits $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 8th. During the last week, Ontology has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $216.07 million and $17.14 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00092933 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00026295 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000567 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00016587 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001456 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.03 or 0.00248268 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

