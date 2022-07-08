Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.76

Shares of Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.76 and last traded at $27.76, with a volume of 838 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.90.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.38.

Ono Pharmaceutical

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

