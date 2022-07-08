Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.64

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.64 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 3.10 ($0.04). Omega Diagnostics Group shares last traded at GBX 3.15 ($0.04), with a volume of 608,057 shares.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.89, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of £7.75 million and a P/E ratio of -1.24.

Omega Diagnostics Group Company Profile (LON:ODX)

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, South/Central America, India, other Asian countries and the Far East, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Health and Nutrition, and Global Health and Other.

