OHB (ETR:OHB) Trading 5% Higher

OHB SE (ETR:OHB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €34.50 ($35.94) and last traded at €34.50 ($35.94). 4,614 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 28,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at €32.85 ($34.22).

The business’s 50 day moving average is €33.87 and its 200-day moving average is €34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70.

OHB Company Profile (ETR:OHB)

OHB SE operates as a space and technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Space Systems, Aerospace, and Digital segments. It produces and distributes products and projects, as well as provides technology services primarily in the areas of space and aeronautic technology, telematics, and satellite services.

