ODUWA Price Up 24.6% Over Last 7 Days (OWC)

ODUWA (OWC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $9,687.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000958 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

