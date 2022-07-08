OctoFi (OCTO) Price Hits $1.46 on Top Exchanges

OctoFi (OCTO) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One OctoFi coin can now be bought for approximately $1.46 or 0.00006651 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OctoFi has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. OctoFi has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $3,308.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004556 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,972.69 or 1.00003612 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00008953 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004554 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002653 BTC.

OctoFi Profile

OctoFi is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

Buying and Selling OctoFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

