O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised O-I Glass from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised O-I Glass from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.55.

NYSE OI opened at $13.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average is $13.61. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.42.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 10.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 19.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

