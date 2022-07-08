NVIDIA’s (NVDA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Tigress Financial

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Tigress Financial in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $310.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $410.00. Tigress Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 96.34% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.85.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $157.89. 1,206,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,745,636. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.30. The company has a market cap of $394.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $140.55 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

