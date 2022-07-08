Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0385 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.
Nuveen Senior Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSE NSL opened at $4.84 on Friday. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $6.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average is $5.47.
Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.
