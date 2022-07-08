Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0385 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE NSL opened at $4.84 on Friday. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $6.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average is $5.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSL. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 11.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 176.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 22,098 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 6.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 11.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

