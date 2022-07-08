Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on August 1st

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.
NYSE NXN opened at $11.97 on Friday. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.53.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile (Get Rating)
