Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE:JLS opened at $16.44 on Friday. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.09 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.42.
About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.
