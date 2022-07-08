Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:JLS opened at $16.44 on Friday. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.09 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

