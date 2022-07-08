Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $16.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.67.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH)
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.