Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $16.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 11.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 326,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 32,927 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

