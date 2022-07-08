Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 394.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.11%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.49. The firm has a market cap of $695.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.76. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $37.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIX. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 34.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 104.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 121,167 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

