Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $61.15

Shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.15 and traded as high as $62.33. Novozymes A/S shares last traded at $62.33, with a volume of 13,418 shares.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.45.
Novozymes A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NVZMF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novozymes A/S (NVZMF)
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.