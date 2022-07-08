Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Northstar Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for 1.7% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,290. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.07.

AMT stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $257.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,485. The firm has a market cap of $119.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.08.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $1.43 dividend. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 98.96%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

