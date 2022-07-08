Northstar Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Northstar Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,352,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 848,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,942,000 after buying an additional 276,650 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 799,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,512,000 after buying an additional 231,855 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 728,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,598,000 after buying an additional 165,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 578,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,726,000 after buying an additional 42,152 shares in the last quarter.

XBI traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.89. 595,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,510,734. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.57. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $136.61.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

