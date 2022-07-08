Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $780,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,675 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,408 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. 360 Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sitrin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 34,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $149.04. The stock had a trading volume of 25,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,784,166. The firm has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.18.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,020 shares of company stock valued at $8,915,190. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

