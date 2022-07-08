Northstar Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Northstar Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Equinix by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $846.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $2.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $657.77. 1,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $666.37 and a 200-day moving average of $712.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.47. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $606.12 and a 12 month high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 228.78%.

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

