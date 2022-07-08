Northstar Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $524,811,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,367,000 after buying an additional 533,829 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $81,987,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 424,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,822,000 after purchasing an additional 296,662 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 644,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,542,000 after purchasing an additional 290,099 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.17. The stock had a trading volume of 20,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,684. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $137.50 and a one year high of $172.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.18.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.