Northstar Asset Management LLC Acquires 345 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 60.1% during the first quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 137,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,030,000 after acquiring an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,946,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $357.45. 160,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,176,958. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $363.36 and its 200-day moving average is $394.24. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.