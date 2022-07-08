Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Delta Capital Management LLC

Delta Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 8.2% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.80.

NOC stock opened at $479.38 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $344.89 and a 52-week high of $492.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $462.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $434.16.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $1.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.