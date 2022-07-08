Northern Capital Management Inc. Has $903,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Northern Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 16,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 177,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,102,000 after acquiring an additional 32,641 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,906,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $666,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.56. The stock had a trading volume of 16,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,357. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $188.89 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

