Northern Capital Management Inc. Has $296,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Northern Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,548 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 28.5% in the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 12.9% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,804 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 37,501 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,181,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.83.

Shares of BA stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $140.22. The stock had a trading volume of 101,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,658,601. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.93. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $241.15. The company has a market cap of $82.96 billion, a PE ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

