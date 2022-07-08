Northern Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 49,313 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Northern Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 49,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,777,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 6.4% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,694,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,306,000 after buying an additional 1,461,561 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 34,947.1% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,419,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,709 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,065,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,402,000 after purchasing an additional 632,062 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 642,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,659,000 after acquiring an additional 370,543 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,549,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,401,000 after buying an additional 326,108 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.67. 20,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,520,061. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $129.56 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.24.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

