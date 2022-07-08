North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Makes New $10.33 Million Investment in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 104,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,330,000. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned 0.23% of Atkore as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Atkore by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atkore by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Atkore by 706.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore alerts:

In other Atkore news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 9,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total value of $1,069,459.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,363,353.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $1,132,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,282,433. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,218 shares of company stock worth $4,670,985 over the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATKR stock opened at $92.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.80 and a 52-week high of $123.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 2.27.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $982.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.90 million. Atkore had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 93.07%. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Atkore from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

About Atkore (Get Rating)

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.