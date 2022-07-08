Norris Perne & French LLP MI Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,965 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Oracle by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 36,326 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Oracle by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 27,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.26.

ORCL opened at $71.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $191.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

