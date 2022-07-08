Norris Perne & French LLP MI Sells 4,178 Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,178 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned about 6.53% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $17,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 1,485.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $417,000.

Get Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTB opened at $48.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.00. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.12 and a 52-week high of $52.66.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.