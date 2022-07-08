Norris Perne & French LLP MI Purchases 665 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $12,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 276.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW opened at $185.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.03 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.78.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.64.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

