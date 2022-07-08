Norris Perne & French LLP MI Purchases 4,170 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2022

Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) by 67.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $2,298,541.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,909,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 368,525 shares of company stock worth $24,001,864. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $62.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $272.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

Coca-Cola Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.