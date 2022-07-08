Norris Perne & French LLP MI Purchases 111,217 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 413,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,217 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned approximately 0.43% of Allison Transmission worth $16,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,989,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,309,000 after acquiring an additional 654,449 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,583,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,560,000 after acquiring an additional 159,872 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,565,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,892,000 after acquiring an additional 415,170 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at $54,641,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,372,000 after acquiring an additional 17,481 shares during the period.

Shares of ALSN opened at $37.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 65.55%. The firm had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALSN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

