Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $10.77 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $40.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.64. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

