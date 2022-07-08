Norris Perne & French LLP MI Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,799,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,575 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,042 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,079,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,779,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,522,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,717,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,271,983,000 after purchasing an additional 655,601 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $41.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.73. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.02 and a 52-week high of $53.62.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

