Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Trading Up 24.1% This Week

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular exchanges. Niftyx Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and $2,195.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,048.81 or 0.99989459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004540 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00008863 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004536 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Coin Profile

SHROOM is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

