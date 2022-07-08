NEXT.coin 24-Hour Volume Tops $77,002.00 (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (NEXT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the US dollar. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,762.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.31 or 0.00502283 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.84 or 0.00261180 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00042149 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004473 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00014284 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

