Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.87

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.87 and last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 325879 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Newcrest Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NCMGY)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Newcrest Mining (NCMGY)
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Newcrest Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcrest Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.