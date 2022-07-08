Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.87

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.87 and last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 325879 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; Red Chris in British Columbia, Canada; and Fruta Del Norte, Ecuador.

