Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 9,665 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,665 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in BlackBerry by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 4.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in BlackBerry by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. 36.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 68,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $390,558.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 12,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $68,770.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,029.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of BB stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $6.08. The company had a trading volume of 74,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,743,822. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.36. BlackBerry Limited has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $12.39.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

