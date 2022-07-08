Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 808 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,197 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy comprises about 0.6% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,507,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $638,965,000 after purchasing an additional 595,212 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,797,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $562,357,000 after acquiring an additional 621,809 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,876,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $258,848,000 after acquiring an additional 149,460 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $235,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,049 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DVN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.47.

DVN stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,956,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 2.61.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.31%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $1,912,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 765,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,316 shares of company stock valued at $4,257,888. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.