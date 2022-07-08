Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 13,400 Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,391,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,632,000 after acquiring an additional 723,536 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in fuboTV by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,885 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in fuboTV by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,299,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,163,000 after buying an additional 22,872 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,002,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,555,000 after buying an additional 41,366 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of fuboTV by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 828,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after buying an additional 405,170 shares in the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David Gandler acquired 46,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,322,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,240.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FUBO. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of fuboTV from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $4.25 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of fuboTV from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.03.

FUBO stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,334,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 3.65. fuboTV Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.27.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $242.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.42 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 59.50% and a negative return on equity of 64.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

