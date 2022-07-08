Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $537,000 Stock Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,903,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,489,000 after buying an additional 3,572,648 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,626,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,659 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,646,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,286 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,163,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,433,000 after purchasing an additional 947,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,668,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,197,000 after purchasing an additional 942,059 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.91. 15,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,667. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $39.87 and a 52-week high of $53.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.