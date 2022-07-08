Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 83 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.17.

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BDX stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $248.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,453. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $231.46 and a 12-month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 54.89%.

About Becton, Dickinson and (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

