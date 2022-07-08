Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 82 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 11.0% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 17.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.82.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $1,621,205.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,975,237.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,027,855 shares of company stock worth $904,265,428. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABC traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,629. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $111.34 and a 1 year high of $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.93.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.44%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

