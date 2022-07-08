New Found Gold (OTCMKTS:NFGFF) Trading Down 9.5%

New Found Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NFGFF – Get Rating) shares were down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.21 and last traded at $4.27. Approximately 502,771 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 263% from the average daily volume of 138,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.09.

Get New Found Gold alerts:

About New Found Gold (OTCMKTS:NFGFF)

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador and Ontario, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds an interest in the Queensway project comprising 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims that covers an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Found Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Found Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.