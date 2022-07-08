Neutrino USD Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.51 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004550 BTC on exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $755.55 million and $4.51 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00112842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004593 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.99 or 0.00546824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015498 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00032669 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 763,154,772 coins and its circulating supply is 763,154,168 coins. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars.

